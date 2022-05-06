A Great Dane Helped a Girl With a Genetic Bone Condition Walk
If you’re in need of a heartwarming story, this one should do the trick.
A service dog named George helps a little girl named Bella who suffers from Morquio syndrome, which affects bone development and makes walking hard for Bella.
George and Bella have a strong bond and the Great Dane helps the girl walk, swim, and even ride bikes.
View this post on Instagram
George came from the Service Dog Project, an organization with the following mission: “to breed, raise, train, and donate certified service dogs to people who experience difficulty with their balance or mobility. These partnerships often help to enhance the recipient’s quality of life as they attain greater independence.”
Watch the video below from the Smithsonian Channel about Bella and George.
