May 24, 2022

A Man Was Called a “Legend” for How He Handled a Job Recruiter Who Tried to Get Him Fired

A British man named Tommy Mason received praise on Twitter for how he handled a job recruiter who said they were going to…get this…tell on him for what he said online.

Mason is a freelancer so he can basically say and do what he wants to.

Here is one example.

And here’s another…

And Mason shared an exchange he had with a recruiter on Twitter.

But the recruiter didn’t realize the joke was going to be on them.

Here’s how it started…

Screen Shot 2022 05 15 at 4.51.52 PM A Man Was Called a “Legend” for How He Handled a Job Recruiter Who Tried to Get Him Fired

Photo Credit: Twitter

And Mason posted another screenshot showing how the recruiter who was trying to get him into hot water didn’t even realize that Mason works for himself.

Zing!

Screen Shot 2022 05 15 at 4.52.02 PM A Man Was Called a “Legend” for How He Handled a Job Recruiter Who Tried to Get Him Fired

Photo Credit: Twitter

That’s called getting BURNED.

And that’s the good stuff!

