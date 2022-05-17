May 17, 2022
Cat Successfully Navigates Homemade Obstacle Courses Set Up by Her Human
Who says obstacle courses are only for humans?
Well, a fluffy, white cat named Mia is here to show all of us that she can handle any and all challenges that are thrown in front of her.
In this first video, she successfully navigates the courses her human set up for her.
@mmeowmmiaEasy-peasy game🐱♬ original sound – 🐾 Mia the Cat 🐾
And here Mia shows off even more of her impressive skills.
@mmeowmmia10% cat, 90% fur 😹♬ Mission Impossible Theme (Movie Trailer Mix) – Dominik Hauser
And she continued to work her magic by figuring out these courses.
Now that is impressive!
@mmeowmmia Easy-peasy 🐾 #cat #catchallenge ♬ original sound – 🐾 Mia the Cat 🐾
