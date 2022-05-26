May 26, 2022

Enjoy This Calming Rock Stacking Simulator

If you’re looking for a little bit of calm in your life, you might want to give this a shot.

Photo Credit: Neal Argarwal

A computer scientist named Neal Argarwal created a rock stacking simulator that he calls “Rocks” that allows users to move and stack rocks against a pleasant background with a nice beach soundtrack.

Pretty relaxing, don’t you think?

Click on the link HERE to try it for yourself.

