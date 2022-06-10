10 Funny Tweets About People Talking To Their Cats
Talking to our pets…let’s just admit that we all do it, okay?
Whether it’s cats, dogs, fish, hamsters, etc., we need to have a dialogue with them. It’s just part of being a pet owner.
And here are 10 funny tweets about people admitting the things they talk to their cats about.
Take a look!
1.
sooo important to keep your cat stimulated by asking it questions like “who’s my cute guy” “who’s the smallest little guy” “who’s my tiny little cutie pie mr man” “where’s my little friend. where is my tiny little friend”
— charlie (@chunkbardey) April 17, 2022
2.
My questions to them are of an existential nature. Things such as
“Do you know you’re a baby?”
“Why are you so cute?”
“Is our existence on this earth sufficient to provide fulfillment in the face of annihilation- oh wait who’s my cute little baby right there???”
— Jasmine(‘s boobs hurt) (@Ranting_Trans) April 17, 2022
3.
Me: “who’s this beautiful girl in mamas house?!” pic.twitter.com/HAyinfsVsZ
— marissa (@mcustozzo) April 17, 2022
4.
He’s my lil dude, I always ask him if he’s been working out ’cause he looks BUFF, on the last photo he looks like he’s ready for an job interview, I would hire him so fast pic.twitter.com/RnS1ELKLSY
— 🌸 Minmi 🌸 Strong and healthy Minmo (@Minmi8ko) April 18, 2022
5.
Where’s my tiny little baby boy? My most handsome boy? Yes, you my itty bitty baby kitten! pic.twitter.com/dQjrSfiRlh
— D H Cicero (@DHCicero) April 17, 2022
6.
“Look at you! Just a little baby lady”
“Why you so pretty for?”
“Are you the little baby?”
And more! I am aware of the white cat mom cringe I am.
*the baby in question* pic.twitter.com/M7k5GFKzw5
— 𝕰𝖑𝖎𝖟𝖆𝖇𝖊𝖙𝖍 Ⴟ (@bimboshock) April 17, 2022
7.
Beco: “Yes, I was a good boy today. Why do you keep asking me that?” pic.twitter.com/xoS2pXBKWi
— shrage (@rsschrager) April 18, 2022
8.
Who’s the bestest boy?
Who da sweetest, purring-est kitty ever?
Why you so fluffily? pic.twitter.com/C27pYkXkyR
— 🌻Voting/Reproductive Rights (@5150Mel) April 18, 2022
9.
There’s Mr. Spookle Loople Mr. Melon Pants. Where’d you go get those beans Mr. Butter Bear? Where’d you get those black turtle beans? You’re the handsomest man in cat town. Who wants a big stretchems? pic.twitter.com/eQhrtlnUWD
— Patrick Swayze Xylophone (@chrissrkay) April 18, 2022
10.
Mama’s little guy. Who’s the sweetest boy? Who’s the cutest kitten? Who’s the prettiest kitty? Who needs a snackie snack? Let’s get snacks! And finally, who gave me ten good years of cuddles and snuggles which I’ll always be grateful for! pic.twitter.com/Mizo6HR1uG
— pikku lintu (@pikku_lintu) April 18, 2022