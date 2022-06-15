15 Heartwarming Stories About Good Neighbors
I think a lot of people don’t even know their neighbors these days…
But if you’re like my dad, on the other hand, you know all of them, and have a strict friend/enemy list onto which each one has a slot.
But either way, we can all appreciate the truly GOOD neighbors, which is what makes these posts from Reddit so special.
1. A burning fire
It’s bad, but you can make it a little bit better.
Neighbours helping out strangers during the Australian bushfires. Everything helps and it all adds up!! from HumansBeingBros
2. Now, scoot!
What kind of dingus steals from a kid.
Someone stole a kids razor scooter in our neighborhood. An anonymous neighbor decided to restore some joy back for the kid. from HumansBeingBros
3. Garden cheer
I just think they’re neat!
Left this in my neighbor’s garden to cheer them up. from pics
4. The sled hill
There’s a perfect one in every neighborhood, and not all the owners are as cool as this.
Neighborhood kids were using this lady’s yard for sledding without asking. She responded by blasting Xmas music out her window, putting on a Santa hat with a beard and joining them. from MadeMeSmile
5. Sebastian
It’s the light in the eyes.
[Crosspost from /r/nextdoor] A note left for a neighbor from MadeMeSmile
6. Special delivery
Gotta give it up for ’em.
A UPS driver went above-and-beyond this year, delivering nearly 200 packages a day through lockdowns and the flurry of the Holiday season. This week, hundreds of neighbors came out to give him a hero’s salute from aww
7. Never forget
Now get out there and party!
So my 102 year old neighbour was emiddited to hospital with a stroke and she still remembered my 21st from pics
8. Love over hate
Keep tryin’, you’re gonna get defeated every time.
Some guy spraypainted some very explicit anti-gay slurs on a garage down the street (a gay couple live there), so our neighborhood got together and painted this. from MadeMeSmile
9. The plate
Now I’ve really got something to be thankful for.
My neighbors brought me a "plate" since I didn’t go anywhere for Thanksgiving. from pics
10. The sweet treats
Kids are just puppies that slowly learn how to talk.
Our neighbor gives treats through the fence. Recently he has been giving my daughter treats too. This is them waiting patiently today. from aww
11. The flood
The greatest note you can possibly come across in a situation like this.
Apartment complex flooded at least 3 feet. Good neighbors saved dogs trapped inside. from HumansBeingBros
12. The smile
Look at that little half-stash booger. What a cutie.
Lost my husband suddenly 6 months ago, lost my cat last week. Today, my neighbor brought me this baby girl. Smiled for the first time in days and haven’t stopped from MadeMeSmile
13. Notes from abroad
Oh man, I wonder how long they’d been waiting!
Our neighbour doesn’t have Wi-Fi, so we talked her through joining ours. Once on she received 70 messages from her children living overseas from HumansBeingBros
14. God bless
That’s what compassion looks like.
In 2019, this 15-year-old kid started to take care of his elderly neighbors every single day after they had medical setbacks. God bless you Romemylion. from MadeMeSmile
15. I’ve got time
En excellent use of your time.
After bad storms, this retired old man goes around our neighborhood and cleans the debris out of yards and catch basins. When I asked him why he said “because I am retired and have the time to help”. 10/10 great dude from HumansBeingBros
Just warms your heart all over!
What’s your best neighbor story? Share it with us in the comments.
