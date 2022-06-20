Jun 17, 2022

20 People Talk About What It’s Like to Be an Emancipated Minor

If you’re not clear on what “emancipated minor” means, you’re not alone…even though you’ve probably heard the term before.

Basically, it means that you become an adult before you become an adult. And these anonymous folks are here to tell us how that works out.

1. No communication

I’d say that’s very fair.

2. Getting away

And staying away.

3. I’m the bad guy

(Nope.)

4. The solo life

Sometimes that’s what best for us.

5. “It’s always awkward”

“So, what do your parents do?”
“I don’t have the foggiest idea.”

6. “Birthdays are hard.”

Gotta find someone else to connect with.

7. “I’m happy and healthy”

We have to get away from those who mean us harm.

8. “Appreciate what you have”

I wonder why this person left in the first place.

9. “And now I own a startup company”

Now that is a heck of a journey.

10. “Just emancipated”

While likely an important step, I don’t think that’s legally binding.

11. “It doesn’t feel that way”

Happy birthday to me?

12. “A homeowner at 19”

I think there are a lot of people who have been working very hard their entire lives who still can’t afford a home right now but I still congratulate you.

13. “Running away is too romanticized”

The reality is just a lot of loneliness.

14. “A feast for myself”

Dogs are better than people though.

15. What doesn’t kill you…

That is horribly tragic, nobody should have to deal with that.

16. Always awkward

“Oh them? I have no idea.”

17. Full time rush

I’d say you very much did, and that sucks.

18. Happiness

That’s not so bad!

19. Takes one to know one

So late in life, but still so early.

20. Feeling grown up

‘The real wake up call was the day before the first time rent was due.”

It’s a tough road, but my hat is off to all who manage it.

Do you have experience with this?

Tell us about it in the comments.

The Sifter