4 Different Positions Dogs Sleep in and What They Mean
Today we’re gonna get some answers about what different sleeping positions mean for our beloved furry beasts.
Let’s take a look…
1. Legs in the air
You’ve seen this one before…
This means your dog is showing signs of vulnerability and submission. So they’re comfortable, independent, and laid-back.
2. On the side
If your dog sleeps on its side, it usually means they’re napping instead of being down for the long haul.
Since their stomach is usually exposed when sleeping on their side, this means a dog in this position is comfortable, calm, and has a good bond with its family.
3. The Superman
It’s Superman!
Puppies like this sleeping position because they can fall asleep and get right back up and keep playing in a jiffy.
Dogs that sleep like this are usually energetic and like to have fun.
4. Curled up
Interestingly, this is the most common sleeping position among wolves and wild dogs because it allows them to protect their stomachs and share heat when they are with a pack.
But in domestic dogs, the curled up position like the one in the photo below means your pup might be cold or could be a little nervous about something, like unfamiliar people or a new place.
