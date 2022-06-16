Man Asks if He’s a Jerk for Walking Out of a Restaurant Because of How His Girlfriend Eats
Here’s a story from Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?” page that might make you think twice the next time you or your date is thinking about ordering spaghetti in a restaurant…
Take a look at what happened.
AITA for walking out of a restaurant because my girlfriend ordered spaghetti?
“I [25m] am dating a woman [24] named Ally. We moved in together 5 months ago and I really love her a lot.
Ally just doesn’t have great table manners. She eats noisily and sloppily. In a restaurant environment, usually this isn’t too bad because of the natural ambient sound. In a quiet room, it’s much more noticeable. I don’t exactly like it, but usually I can tolerate it.
However, when Ally eats pasta, she slurps her noodles so loudly that people from other tables look. It’s completely mortifying to hear people murmur about her loud slurping all the time. I know this might be normal in some cultures, but from where I’m from in the US, it looks really uncultured and bothers some people who are more sensitive to sounds.
I’ve tried to teach her how to use a spoon to spin the pasta into a ball. Nope, she doesn’t want to. I’ve tried to ask her to take smaller bites. Nope! That’s how she eats pasta and that’s how she’ll always eat pasta. We’ve been to a local Italian restaurant half a dozen times, and each time but one (in a basically empty restaurant) she humiliated me with her loud slurpy eating.
I know I shouldn’t care what other people think, but I agree with the patrons. It’s disgusting. People are trying to enjoy a meal.
I finally got frustrated one day and told her that I wouldn’t eat noodles with her in public anymore. She can eat alone, or she can go with friends. I’ll happily drive her to the restaurant, but I will not sit down with her. She kind of blew off my message with a “oh yeah you’re perfect so I get it,” and I thought that was that.
Last night, Ally really wanted to go to our local Italian place again. I asked her if she would be ordering spaghetti. She rolled her eyes and said she’d get the lasagna. I agreed that was fine and we went out for the first time in a while.
When the waitress came to take our order, Ally completely went back on her promise and ordered spaghetti. I told the waitress I wouldn’t be needing anything, stood up, and walked to our car. I relaxed in the car listening to a podcast until Ally came out a while later. She sat down and started giving me the silent treatment.
When we got home she yelled at me about embarrassing her, would not let me say a single word without shrieking over me, and said that she’s only interested in an apology. I refused and she went to another room to loudly talk s**t about me to herself (intentionally so I could hear).
I don’t know if I went too far.”
Here’s what Reddit users said about this story.
One reader said that this guy is not the a**hole but that he must accept his GF’s table manners or get rid of her.
This person agreed and added that his GF should know better considering she’s 24-years-old.
Another individual also said this guy is not a jerk and they offered up a suggestion he might want to consider.
