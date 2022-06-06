Jun 5, 2022

This Artists Creates Amazing and Absurd Animations of Animals

Master Tingus is an artist who specializes in what they call “strange animations” and they are right on the money with that description.

In this animation, we see some birds being fed by their mama in a unique way.

 

A post shared by Master Tingus (@mastertingus)

And you might never look at horses OR carrots the same way after watching this animation.

 

A post shared by Master Tingus (@mastertingus)

And here’s another piece by Master Tingus featuring a banana and a monkey.

 

A post shared by Master Tingus (@mastertingus)

Now take a look at a video compilation of some of Master Tingus’ drawings.

Enjoy!

