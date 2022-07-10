Jul 25, 2022
10 Difficult Riddles for You to Try to Solve
Are you ready to wrack your brain and try to solve 10 difficult riddles that other folks have had a hard time with?
Well, now is your time to shine!
Take a look at these and we wish you luck!
The answers are posted below the riddles. Don’t peek!
1. What am I…?
Answer: An echo.
2. Measured in hours.
Answer: A candle.
3. Hmmm…
Answer: A map.
4. Do you know?
Answer: The letter “R.”
5. A boat filled with people…
Answer: All the people were married.
6. What’s the word?
Answer: Heroine.
7. Think you can figure it out?
Answer: Bookkeeper.
8. What’s going on here?
Answer: She took a photo of him and developed it in her darkroom.
9. Got me!
Answer: Pencil lead.
10. Brothers and sisters.
Answer: Four sisters and three brothers.