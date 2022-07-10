Jul 25, 2022

10 Difficult Riddles for You to Try to Solve

Are you ready to wrack your brain and try to solve 10 difficult riddles that other folks have had a hard time with?

Well, now is your time to shine!

Take a look at these and we wish you luck!

The answers are posted below the riddles. Don’t peek!

1. What am I…?

Screen Shot 2022 07 14 at 11.58.03 AM 10 Difficult Riddles for You to Try to Solve

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

Answer: An echo.

2. Measured in hours.

Screen Shot 2022 07 14 at 11.58.44 AM 10 Difficult Riddles for You to Try to Solve

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

Answer: A candle.

3. Hmmm…

Screen Shot 2022 07 14 at 11.58.53 AM 10 Difficult Riddles for You to Try to Solve

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

Answer: A map.

4. Do you know?

Screen Shot 2022 07 14 at 11.59.00 AM 10 Difficult Riddles for You to Try to Solve

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

Answer: The letter “R.”

5. A boat filled with people…

Screen Shot 2022 07 14 at 11.59.06 AM 10 Difficult Riddles for You to Try to Solve

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

Answer: All the people were married.

6. What’s the word?

Screen Shot 2022 07 14 at 11.59.15 AM 10 Difficult Riddles for You to Try to Solve

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

Answer: Heroine.

7. Think you can figure it out?

Screen Shot 2022 07 14 at 11.59.23 AM 10 Difficult Riddles for You to Try to Solve

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

Answer: Bookkeeper.

8. What’s going on here?

Screen Shot 2022 07 14 at 11.59.32 AM 10 Difficult Riddles for You to Try to Solve

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

Answer: She took a photo of him and developed it in her darkroom.

9. Got me!

Screen Shot 2022 07 14 at 11.59.38 AM 10 Difficult Riddles for You to Try to Solve

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

Answer: Pencil lead.

10. Brothers and sisters.

Screen Shot 2022 07 14 at 11.59.44 AM 10 Difficult Riddles for You to Try to Solve

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

Answer: Four sisters and three brothers.

twistedsifter on facebook 10 Difficult Riddles for You to Try to Solve

Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter