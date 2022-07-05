5 Ways The Full Moon Can Alter Your Mood
If you’re not someone who is into astrology or old religions, you might not give much credence to the idea that the stars, the sun, or the moon can really affect how we feel and act on any given day.
While we don’t have arguments against or for the ideas as a whole, here are some ways that believers say the full moon’s effects can be seen all the way down on earth.
5. It can illuminate the path.
In addition to the literal light the full moon spills on our planet, this time can also help illuminate as far as awareness and realization.
If you’re a zodiac sign that enjoys the spotlight, the energy of the full moon can help with your energy levels, giving you a better sense of where you should go next, and what your priorities will be.
If you’re a sign that shuns the spotlight, it’s best to hunker down until the darkness returns.
4. It tugs on our bodies.
The moon affects the tides, and L.A.-based astrologer Athena Perrakis, PhD, says that means the water in our bodies can react, too.
“The full moon affects our bodies and it affects the oceans. Since our bodies are made up, proportionally, of so much water, it’s easy to understand how the moon would pull us and sway us just like the ocean. It’s high tide for emotions, so make sure you’ve got a strong anchor.”
3. It shines a light on our emotions.
We’re all light and dark, negative and positive, and according to Dr. Perrakis, the full moon can illuminate all of them.
“In the literal sense, what the full moon does is expand and it magnifies everything.”
Aries, for example, will find themselves more into socializing and sharing opinions – but they can also feel more agitated and ready to argue with those in their lives.
2. And intensifies them, too.
How you feel during the full moon can depend on your state of mind as it comes about, since it magnifies natural characteristics.
“If you’re empathetic and you don’t shield your energy well, you could end up feeling really drained.”
1. It can energize creatives.
For many, the full moon will lend increased energy. Your sun sign will depend on how you handle and apply it, but in general, those who are passionate and creative should fare well, says Dr. Perrakis.
“Leo loves the full moon because Leo is all about passion and creativity and enthusiasm. Leo is constantly craving access to bigger energy, so at the full moon you’re going to see Leos being extremely outgoing, extremely enthusiastic, and possibly creating something new. If you’re a Virgo, she says you “love to get organized and they love to prioritize and they find that extra energy helps them get more work done.”
I do actually feel rather vindicated in my own experiences; how about you?
