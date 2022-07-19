A Man Made a 3-D Printed “Iron Man” Helmet for His Cat
You’re about to meet a very special cat and his very special human.
Rémy Vicarini lives in France and he likes to make all kinds of amazing helmets for his cat, Cathode.
And one of his most popular creations is this 3-D Iron Man get-up.
Is that Tony Stark…?
Here’s a video of how Vicarini put the whole thing together.
But wait, there’s more!
Below is a video of how he designed another helmet, this one some 3-D LEGO knight headwear.
And here’s his buddy with a cool motorcycle helmet.
The two like to have adventures around Europe together and you know that Cathode doesn’t mind wearing some protective headgear on the open road.
You gotta love it!
