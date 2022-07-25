Jul 25, 2022

A Man Mounted a Small Camera on His Animals and the Result Is a Lot of Fun

A farmer named Morgan Gold of Gold Shaw Farm in Vermont placed tiny cameras on some of his animals so all of us can get a view of what their lives are like.

In this video, Gold put a camera on his “craziest runner ducks” to see what kind of mischief they get into on the farm.

And then Gold put a small camera on his rooster Alexander Hamil-hen to see the world from his perspective.

Take a look at this video and watch him go as he frolics around the grounds and talks to his buddies.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Morgan Gold (@goldshawfarm)

We think this might become your new favorite page on Instagram!

twistedsifter on facebook A Man Mounted a Small Camera on His Animals and the Result Is a Lot of Fun

Categories: ANIMALS, FILM/TV, FUNNY
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter