Jul 25, 2022
A Man Mounted a Small Camera on His Animals and the Result Is a Lot of Fun
A farmer named Morgan Gold of Gold Shaw Farm in Vermont placed tiny cameras on some of his animals so all of us can get a view of what their lives are like.
In this video, Gold put a camera on his “craziest runner ducks” to see what kind of mischief they get into on the farm.
And then Gold put a small camera on his rooster Alexander Hamil-hen to see the world from his perspective.
Take a look at this video and watch him go as he frolics around the grounds and talks to his buddies.
