Jul 25, 2022

Big Bird Is Different Colors in Shows Around The World

You’re about to have your MIND BLOWN…

Because you might be surprised to learn that the iconic Big Bird from Sesame Street is not always yellow…

Take a look at the evidence.

EtVJsbKXIAkPujZ Big Bird Is Different Colors in Shows Around The World

Image Credit: Twitter

Which, I mean…is he supposed to be a giant canary? A finch? There aren’t that many yellow birds, and none of them are really big (except maybe parrots)?

But I digress.

I, too, assumed he would be big and inexplicably yellow no matter the country in question.

We were all so wrong.

Also, his name is not always Big Bird.

In the Dutch version, he’s big and blue.

EtVJsbFXcAY o8w Big Bird Is Different Colors in Shows Around The World

Image Credit: Twitter

In Mexico, he’s called Abelardo, and also he resembles an actual parrot, which is kind of nice.

EtVJsbEXcAIB9we Big Bird Is Different Colors in Shows Around The World

Image Credit: Twitter

In Turkey, he’s a shade of orangish-red that’s at least as garish as his American yellow plumage.

EtVJsbYWQAE2mAf Big Bird Is Different Colors in Shows Around The World

Image Credit: Twitter

Big Bird has confirmed that he has cousins from all over the world who look like him but not really, which basically proves they’re family, I guess.

Sooooo what do we do with this information, y’all?

First we’ll take a moment to freak out. That’s allowed.

And then obviously we’d like to see them all together. For comparison purposes, maybe?

There were some technicalities to hash out.

Maybe there were some vague references about bird families, we’re not really sure.

Who knew?!?!

