Big Bird Is Different Colors in Shows Around The World
You’re about to have your MIND BLOWN…
Because you might be surprised to learn that the iconic Big Bird from Sesame Street is not always yellow…
Take a look at the evidence.
Which, I mean…is he supposed to be a giant canary? A finch? There aren’t that many yellow birds, and none of them are really big (except maybe parrots)?
But I digress.
I, too, assumed he would be big and inexplicably yellow no matter the country in question.
We were all so wrong.
Well colour me shooketh at this revelation. pic.twitter.com/L7dvVWmO71
— Neil Scully (@neilscully) February 3, 2021
Also, his name is not always Big Bird.
In the Dutch version, he’s big and blue.
In Mexico, he’s called Abelardo, and also he resembles an actual parrot, which is kind of nice.
In Turkey, he’s a shade of orangish-red that’s at least as garish as his American yellow plumage.
Big Bird has confirmed that he has cousins from all over the world who look like him but not really, which basically proves they’re family, I guess.
Sooooo what do we do with this information, y’all?
First we’ll take a moment to freak out. That’s allowed.
I don’t think I’m yet to recover from learning this
— Becca Puyk (@rebeccapuyk) February 4, 2021
And then obviously we’d like to see them all together. For comparison purposes, maybe?
All the big birds need to come together for a crossover ep
— Chris JP 🏳️🌈🐝 (@CrystalChris099) February 4, 2021
There were some technicalities to hash out.
Wait…
ABELARDO IS ONLY A MEXICAN THING?!
BUT HE APPEARS ALONGSIDE BIG BIRD, OR IT’S JUST MY IMAGINATION???
— Efra (gato pendejo dibuja) (@Efra1004R) February 4, 2021
Maybe there were some vague references about bird families, we’re not really sure.
Yeah I think I remember them saying big bird has family in other countries.
— Chris Gutierrez (@bullyart07) February 5, 2021
Who knew?!?!
