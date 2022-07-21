Doctor Talks About the Potential for Pain Relief From Dry Needling Treatment
A lot of folks out there are looking for any kind of relief from the pain they experience and a relatively recent technique some therapists use is called dry needling.
Dry needling is basically when needles are inserted directly into the tissue and then manipulated to try to make muscles relax and give patients pain relief.
Because the needles are being inserted directly into areas that are causing discomfort, that can lead to some tenderness but some doctors say that patients don’t even feel the needles being inserted.
Doctors and therapists use different techniques with the needles to try to relieve pain at knots and trigger points where patients have tight muscle fibers.
Dr. Aaron Knighton says,
“Dry needling is essentially hitting a big red reset button on your muscles and your nervous system in that area.”
And Knighton should know: he broke his spine when he was a high-school gymnast in 2002 and he said this about how dry needling helped his recovery:
“It was as close to a medical miracle as you can get. After almost two decades, the chronic pain was just gone and my strength and mobility came back, almost immediately.
Not only did I feel better, but I discovered a powerful tool to better serve my patients.
It changed my life.”
And Knighton isn’t alone in his praise of dry needling. Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman said the technique helped her recover from injuries and played a part in her winning six Olympic medals.
Maybe you should consider this treatment next time you’re having some pain…something to think about…
