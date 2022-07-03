Girl Asks The Internet if She’s Wrong for Not Paying Her Uncle Back
People are weird.
You probably already know that,
But it’s nice to get reminders every once in a while about how weird the human race is, and we’re about to dive into a story that will probably make you shake your head.
Take a look at this story from the “Am I The A**hole?” page on Reddit.
AITA for not paying my uncle back?
“My parents and I (f14) are visiting my uncle and cousins (14m and 11f). My parents told me that whatever I forget to bring, I have to pay for myself.
My period started 2 weeks early on the first day here and my parents said they were too tired to take me to buy pads and tampons. I asked my uncle to drive me to target and told him I forgot a couple things. He said ok and drove me.
I bled onto the seat in my uncle’s car and my uncle figured out why we were there pretty quick. He bought me pads, tampons, chocolate, chips, a heat pad, and took me to Starbucks. I tried to pay but he wouldn’t let me.
When we got back to his house and my parents saw that I had a lot of stuff they asked me how I was able to pay for it all (I lost my job in January and haven’t found a new one since). I told them my uncle paid and they started yelling at me about how I went behind their backs and broke their rule.
My uncle told me to go to my room (I’m gonna live here during the school year because there’s this really good private school by his house and he’s offering to pay my tuition so I have my own room here) and that he’ll handle my parents.
He says that I didn’t do anything wrong but my parents are still really mad at me so I wanted to know if I was the a**hole.”
I told you people are weird!
Now let’s take a look at how people on Reddit responded to this story.
