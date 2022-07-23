Man Uses Drone With a Thermal Camera to Find and Rescue Animals in Disaster Areas
Here’s the story about an everyday hero in our midst who is doing great work for animals.
Douglas Thorn is an aerial cinematographer and he uses his expertise to help locate and rescue animals that have been stranded after natural disasters.
The drones Thorn uses have infrared technology with zoom lenses that allow him to find animals that most likely wouldn’t have a chance at survival and he’s helped out all over the world.
Here is a video from The Weather Channel about some of the amazing work he’s done.
And here’s a video about a dog that was rescued by Thorn in the Bahamas after the destruction of Hurricane Dorian in 2019.
The rescued dog is now living a life of luxury in California.
This is another video from one of Thorn’s drones to give you an idea of the scope of the damage that Hurricane Dorian caused.
Thorn now has a show called Doug to the Rescue on Curiosity Stream. Be sure to tune in!
Let’s all tip our caps to this fella who is doing great work!
