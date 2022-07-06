The Top 10 Most-Watched Netflix Movies
Some of these might surprise you!
Take a look at the top 10 most-watched movies of all time distributed by Netflix and watch the trailers below, as well…
These numbers are based on the first 28 days after each of these films was released.
And you’re also gonna find out that one actor is in three of these films!
10. Spenser Confidential (2020)
197,320,000 streaming hours
“Spenser, an ex-cop and ex-con, teams up with an aspiring fighter, Hawk, to uncover a sinister conspiracy tied to the d**ths of two Boston police officers.”
9. 6 Underground (2019)
205,470,000 streaming hours
“After faking his d**th, a tech billionaire recruits a team of international operatives for a bold and bloody mission to take down a brutal dictator.”
8. The Kissing Booth 2 (2020)
209,250,000 streaming hours
“With college decisions looming, Elle juggles her long-distance romance with Noah, changing relationship with bestie Lee, and feelings for a new classmate.”
7. The Irishman (2019)
214,570,000 streaming hours
“Hit man Frank Sheeran looks back at the secrets he kept as a loyal member of the Bufalino crime family in this acclaimed film from Martin Scorsese.”
6. The Unforgivable (2021)
214,700,000 streaming hours
“Released from prison into a society that won’t forgive her, a woman convicted of m**der searches for the little sister she was forced to leave behind.”
5. Extraction (2020)
231,340,000 streaming hours
“A hardened mercenary’s mission becomes a soul-searching race to survive when he’s sent into Bangladesh to rescue a drug lord’s kidnapped son.”
4. The Adam Project (2022)
233,160,000 streaming hours
“After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.”
3. Bird Box (2018)
282,020,000 streaming hours
“Five years after an ominous unseen presence drives most of society to s**cide, a survivor and her two children make a desperate bid to reach safety.”
2. Don’t Look Up (2021)
359,790,000 streaming hours
“Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-k**ling comet hurling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh.”
1. Red Notice (2021)
364,020,000
“An FBI profiler pursuing the world’s most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who’s always one step ahead.”