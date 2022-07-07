This Is How Often You Should Clean Your Ears
It’s an age-old question that pretty much everyone has a different answer for…
How often should you clean your ears?!?!
Some folks say every day, some say NEVER, and others think you should only do it every once in a while.
So, what’s the real answer?
It turns out that in most cases the best thing to do is just leave your ears alone.
Yeah, that’s right.
Although earwax is viewed as pretty gross, it acts as a defense against dirt, dust, and other particles reaching the sensitive parts of your inner ear, and earwax even has antimicrobial properties. And earwax eventually dries up and falls out of your ears on its own.
Q-tips were never meant to clean your ears out, and can actually cause a lot of harm by pushing the earwax deep into the ear canal and causing hearing problems. Also, if a Q-Tip goes too deep into your ear, it can cause damage like a ruptured eardrum.
If you feel like your earwax has built up too much and is causing clogs or hearing issues, don’t reach for a Q-Tip. Instead, use a few drops of hydrogen peroxide or buy an over-the-counter solution to fix the problem.
If the problem persists, it’s best to go see a doctor.
