Aug 29, 2022

10 Free Classes From Harvard You Can Take Online

Are you ready to get wicked smart?

I bet you are!

Well, you’re in luck, because today you’re going to learn about 10 classes you can take online from Harvard FOR FREE.

Browse this list and think about which of these courses you might be interested in. The links for the classes are embedded in each title of the course.

1. Justice

This is one of the most popular courses taught at Harvard and professor Michael Sandel is well-known in his field.

Take a deep dive into theories about justice from the past and today and see how sometimes there are dilemmas and controversies involved.

2. Masterpieces of World Literature

Who wouldn’t want to take a class like this from Harvard, of all places?

You’ll have to commit about 7 hours a week to study and discuss the works of such writers as Voltaire, Homer, Salman Rushdie, and others.

Screen Shot 2022 08 25 at 7.00.49 PM 10 Free Classes From Harvard You Can Take Online

Photo Credit: Unsplash,Susan Q Yin

3. Women Making History: 10 Objects, Many Stories

Learn about how women shaped history in the 20th century through the study of 10 different objects from the Harvard Schlesinger Library collection.

The course is taught by two female professors.

4. Backyard Meteorology: The Science of Weather

Weather nerds, unite!

This class teaches you how to observe and predict the weather by looking out your window and gets into the topics of wind speed, cloud identification, and how to avoid being struck by lightning.

5. Shakespeare’s Life and Work

Of course, there’s a class at Harvard dedicated to the works of The Bard.

Prepare to spend about 7 hours a week for four weeks learning about the works and influence of the one and only William Shakespeare.

6. CitiesX: The Past, Present, and Future of Urban Life

Cities have shaped the way humans live for centuries and this course takes students on an 11-week journey about the past, present, and future of urban life.

You’ll learn about such places as New York, London, Rio de Janeiro, and others.

7. The Health Effects of Climate Change

Climate change is a hot-button topic these days and if you pay attention to the news at all, it’s easy to see why.

This course gets into the details of how climate change affects human migration, diseases, and nutrition.

The class is described as “not just an elegy for the planet, but a call to action.”

8. The Path to Happiness: What Chinese Philosophy Teaches Us about the Good Life

We all want to happy, right…?

Of course!

So it might be time for you to explore one of Harvard’s most popular courses from professor Michael Puett that digs into the philosophies of such thinkers as Confucius, Laozi, Zhuangzi, Xunzi, and Han Feizi.

9. Citizen Politics in America: Public Opinion, Elections, Interest Groups, and the Media

Even if you’re not a political junkie, this course is recommended for anyone who wishes to understand more about the current state of our country.

You’ll learn about how different forces contribute to the dynamics of American politics.

10. Rhetoric: The Art of Persuasive Writing and Public Speaking

In case you haven’t been paying attention, the U.S. is incredibly divided right now. And that’s why this particular course is so important.

It teaches students how to form arguments and how to communicate their beliefs to others.

You’ll study famous public speakers such as Martin Luther King, Jr., Ronald Reagan, John F. Kennedy, and others.

twistedsifter on facebook 10 Free Classes From Harvard You Can Take Online

Categories: THE REST
Tags: · , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter