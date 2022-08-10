10 Free Classes From Harvard You Can Take Online
Are you ready to get wicked smart?
I bet you are!
Well, you’re in luck, because today you’re going to learn about 10 classes you can take online from Harvard FOR FREE.
Browse this list and think about which of these courses you might be interested in. The links for the classes are embedded in each title of the course.
1. Justice
This is one of the most popular courses taught at Harvard and professor Michael Sandel is well-known in his field.
Take a deep dive into theories about justice from the past and today and see how sometimes there are dilemmas and controversies involved.
2. Masterpieces of World Literature
Who wouldn’t want to take a class like this from Harvard, of all places?
You’ll have to commit about 7 hours a week to study and discuss the works of such writers as Voltaire, Homer, Salman Rushdie, and others.
3. Women Making History: 10 Objects, Many Stories
Learn about how women shaped history in the 20th century through the study of 10 different objects from the Harvard Schlesinger Library collection.
The course is taught by two female professors.
4. Backyard Meteorology: The Science of Weather
Weather nerds, unite!
This class teaches you how to observe and predict the weather by looking out your window and gets into the topics of wind speed, cloud identification, and how to avoid being struck by lightning.
5. Shakespeare’s Life and Work
Of course, there’s a class at Harvard dedicated to the works of The Bard.
Prepare to spend about 7 hours a week for four weeks learning about the works and influence of the one and only William Shakespeare.
6. CitiesX: The Past, Present, and Future of Urban Life
Cities have shaped the way humans live for centuries and this course takes students on an 11-week journey about the past, present, and future of urban life.
You’ll learn about such places as New York, London, Rio de Janeiro, and others.
7. The Health Effects of Climate Change
Climate change is a hot-button topic these days and if you pay attention to the news at all, it’s easy to see why.
This course gets into the details of how climate change affects human migration, diseases, and nutrition.
The class is described as “not just an elegy for the planet, but a call to action.”
8. The Path to Happiness: What Chinese Philosophy Teaches Us about the Good Life
We all want to happy, right…?
Of course!
So it might be time for you to explore one of Harvard’s most popular courses from professor Michael Puett that digs into the philosophies of such thinkers as Confucius, Laozi, Zhuangzi, Xunzi, and Han Feizi.
9. Citizen Politics in America: Public Opinion, Elections, Interest Groups, and the Media
Even if you’re not a political junkie, this course is recommended for anyone who wishes to understand more about the current state of our country.
You’ll learn about how different forces contribute to the dynamics of American politics.
10. Rhetoric: The Art of Persuasive Writing and Public Speaking
In case you haven’t been paying attention, the U.S. is incredibly divided right now. And that’s why this particular course is so important.
It teaches students how to form arguments and how to communicate their beliefs to others.
You’ll study famous public speakers such as Martin Luther King, Jr., Ronald Reagan, John F. Kennedy, and others.