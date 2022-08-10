Aug 8, 2022

10 Interesting Food Charts You Should Check Out

It’s time to get smart about food, folks!

Because we all want to know what we’re putting in our bodies, not to mention in the mouths of our loved ones and even our pets.

Take a look at these 10 interesting food charts that we think will interest you.

1. This is pretty interesting.

Yes, food can be domesticated.

Common foods before humans domesticated them from coolguides

2. This is handy for all the dog owners out there.

Gotta keep your pooches safe and healthy!

Can my dog eat this? from coolguides

3. Did you know about this?

Pretty fascinating stuff!

Six vegetables that all came from the same plant from coolguides

4. All the banana info you need.

Good to know!

The ultimate Banana Guide from coolguides

 

5. Let’s talk about coffee.

Now you can try to make some of these at home.

Know your coffee from coolguides

6. Let’s talk about boiling water.

I think a lot of people don’t know about this.

When to boil water to cook vegetables from coolguides

7. In case you get lost in the wilderness.

Or you just like to explore in the woods.

How to Test if a Plant Is Edible from coolguides

8. You know you love cheese!

And it’s even better when it’s melted!

A cheese melting guide! from coolguides

9. There’s nothing better than street food.

That’s the good stuff!

Vertical foods from coolguides

10. How to make the perfect chocolate chip cookie.

It pairs wonderfully with a cold glass of milk.

All the ways to f*ck up a chocolate chip cookie… from coolguides

