10 Women Admit Why They Didn’t Take Their Husband’s Last Name
Times have changed, folks.
And that means that a lot of women don’t take their husbands’ last names anymore. Heck, some men are even taking their wives’ names these days.
And today we’re going to hear from women on Twitter about why they decided to keep their own last names.
1. Here’s the tweet that started it all…
Let’s see what ladies had to say.
I'd really like to hear the reasoning behind women who won't take their husband's last name
— The Myth (@_MercyFul) August 20, 2017
2. All of this.
Good answers!
1. I’m a journalist & made my career on my name.
2. Can’t be arsed with bureaucracy of changing my name.
3. It’s a tradition that’s not for me.
4. I don’t love my husband any less because I kept my name.
5. Men don’t have to identify themselves by marital status so why should I? https://t.co/N4w5cV2JTs
— Georgia Lewis (@georgialewis76) March 22, 2018
3. Belongs to me.
Makes perfect sense.
My name is my name, his name is his name
— miss oyindamola (@zedasays) August 20, 2017
4. Great point!
Didn’t want to lose her identity.
I didn’t take my husband’s last name and we’ve been happily married for nearly 17 years. If we’d chosen to have kids (yes, another choice, not a law), we would’ve given the kids both of our names. There’s no need for women to lose their identities when they marry. #outdated
— Jayna Rowden (@GEAUXJayna) March 22, 2018
5. Who created this?
Oh, now I see…
it would feel like losing a part of myself. Also why should I take his and he not take mine .Who created this tradition ?Men did🚮
— Gücci (@BlackCoffee_74) August 20, 2017
6. Never mattered…
No big deal.
I had too much business, legal, and personal, in my maiden name to dissuade me from changing it. It never mattered. Perk: I have a credit card in my maiden name, and a credit card in my married name. It’s no big deal. You get 1 SS #. It stays with you😘
— Marty Jones (@JonesMartyha) March 22, 2018
7. You earned it.
Don’t ever change it!
it’s my Ph.D, not his lmfao https://t.co/9JEG6koGhp
— ass crack bandit (@ass_crackbandit) March 22, 2018
8. Oh, whatever…
If you’ve gone this long…
I keep meaning to take my husband’s. I like it a lot. It’s waaaay fancier sounding than mine. I’m not a fancy person who is “organized” and can “get shit done,” though, so we’re celebrating our 8th anniversary this year with different names. Whatever.
— Tenletters (@Tenletters) March 22, 2018
9. Breaking it down.
There you go!
My husband‘s last name was his stepdad‘s stepdad‘s last name. AND the first name “Rain“ does not go with very many last names, especially my husband’s (Slaughter). But even so: I would probably have kept mine because I see no good reason to change identities because I married.
— Rain Perry (@rainperry) March 22, 2018
10. Your history.
That’s all you need to say.
My last name is my history.
— Swan (@Grendelrocks) March 22, 2018
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · last names, names, top, women