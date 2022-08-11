11 Funny and Interesting Movie Details You Probably Didn’t Pick Up On
1. Don’t forget the honey.
That’s pretty darn funny.
In The Bee Movie (2007) , after the bees win the court case and honey becomes a "controlled substance" the ATF becomes ATFH ( which stands for alcohol, tobacco , firearms , and honey ) from MovieDetails
2. Of course, it did.
A classic comedy!
In The Naked Gun (1988): The Police Lab door’s label is half-mirrored; "Lab" is reversed to be readable from the inside. from MovieDetails
3. What’s he doing there?
Makes you think…
In LOTR: The Fellowship of The Ring (2001), you can see Pippin playing in the band at Bilbo’s party, before his proper introduction. Confirmed by Billy Boyd on the DVD commentary. from MovieDetails
4. How cool!
I bet you didn’t know that one!
In Hook (1991), the flying couple on the bridge is actually George Lucas and Carrie Fisher. Carrie even worked on the movie’s script. from MovieDetails
5. Perfect timing.
Of course, it happened at 4:20…
In 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) pause at 4:20 to notice two Rastafarians making out from MovieDetails
6. Welcome to the party!
What are you guys doing here?
In The Little Mermaid (1989), you can see the king and his advisor from Cinderella (1950) at the wedding. from MovieDetails
7. Surprised she didn’t make it.
She could have!
Watching Deadpool 2 (2018) and noticed a certain Supreme Court justice’s headshot in the squad interview scene. None other than Ruth Bader Ginsburg in consideration for a spot on X-Force from MovieDetails
8. This is funny.
That’s being a good son.
In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 (2018), the old couple taking photos are the parents of James Gunn. They are credited as "Weird Old Man" and "Weird Old Man’s Mistress.". from MovieDetails
9. A nice scene was added in.
Can’t get enough of his voice!
In the Lego Movie (2014), Vitruvius says “All right, we gotta write all that down ’cause I’m not gonna remember any of it, but here we go.” This was actually an outtake of Morgan Freeman getting frustrated at his lines being changed. The directors added it in as a joke. from MovieDetails
10. Did you see that coming?
I bet you didn’t…
In Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022) you can see that Dobby the House Elf became a model for Gucci after the Harry Potter series wrapped. from MovieDetails
11. They’ve done a lot of movies together!
A real dynamic duo!
In Catch Me If You Can (2002), you can see the words "Steven and Tom’s 4th project" written on a blackboard. This is a reference to director Steven Spielberg and actor Tom Hanks. from MovieDetails
