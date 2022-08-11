Aug 22, 2022
11 Times It Looked Like There Were Glitches in the Matrix
Can anyone explain just what the heck is going on around here…?
Because these photos are confusing everyone and some folks seem to think it’s proof that we’re living in the matrix and there are some major glitches going on…
Check out these pics and see what you think.
1. This is very bizarre…
What were they thinking?!?!
2. It is missed by all…
Was this really necessary?
3. Not a dog, not a cat, not a gerbil…
But a lizard.
4. I’d actually like to have one of these.
Shovel it on in!
5. Paintings in nature.
You don’t see that every day.
6. I’m freakin’ out!
Try not to trip over those.
7. Are those trees blurry, or is it just me?
Looks like a computer screen.
8. Looks a little bit out of place.
I love the roof.
9. A perfect circle.
It belongs in a museum.
10. The toys are coming to life!
Try not to freak out.
11. Have a seat!
Very unusual…
Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · FUNNY, glitch in the matrix, matrix, simulation, the matrix, weird