20 People Talk About the Most Disturbing Movies They’ve Ever Seen

1. Midsommar (2019)
“I watched it about a week ago, and it still runs through my mind.
The t**ture scenes were a lot to watch, and during some parts I had to turn down the volume and close my eyes.”
2. Tusk (2014)
“It just kept getting more twisted and terrifying in such a low-key way.
It still haunts me now.”
3. Martyrs (2008)
“A young woman’s quest for revenge against the people who kidnapped and tormented her as a child leads her and a friend, who is also a victim of child a**se, on a terrifying journey into a living hell of depravity.”
4. Uncut Gems (2019)
“It’s not disturbing in the traditional sense, but wowwww, it’s a tough one to watch.
The end literally gutted me for weeks.”
5. Nocturnal Animals (2016)
“The beginning of it cut right through me.
There’s one particular scene with the family on a highway that will stick with you forever, even more than the ones from Funny Games, Hereditary, and Midsommar.”
6. Raw (2016)
“It’s a French film about a young vegetarian who slowly realizes she’s turning into a c**nibal.
The silence and the gore of the movie still terrify me to this day.”
7. Funny Games (1997)
“The movie was so messed up that I couldn’t finish watching it.
To this day, I still haven’t.
And in case you’re curious, there’s a basically shot-for-shot remake that was made a decade later (with Tim Roth and Naomi Watts) that’s equally disturbing.”
8. The Strangers (2008)
“I watched it once, and it played on my mind for weeks.
It was absolutely chilling, mainly because the antagonists did everything just for fun.”
9. The Green Inferno (2013)
“It actually made me feel sick to my stomach.”
10. The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)
“It left me feeling messed up for weeks.
The movie literally gave me chills.”
11. The Cement Garden (1993)
“To say it’s disturbing is an understatement.
I watched it in film studies and spent most of the time looking away from the screen.”
12. Men Behind the Sun (1988)
“It’s one of the most graphic movies I’ve ever seen.
I’ll just leave it at that.”
13. Found (2012)
“Years later, and it’s still the first movie I think of as ‘disturbing.'”
14. Bad Boy Bubby (1993)
“So much weird s**t goes down in this movie, and it made me crawl out of my skin at certain points.
I couldn’t look away.”
15. The Last House on the Left (1972)
“This is the original movie by Wes Craven.
I had to turn this one off halfway through, and I will not watch it again.”
16. Honeymoon (2014)
“It was so disturbing that I had to turn it off, which is strange for me because I love horror movies.
It screwed me up so badly that I can’t even listen to a certain song anymore because it reminds me of the movie.
I cringe just thinking about it.”
17. The Skin I Live In (2011)
“It’s a Spanish movie with Antonio Banderas.
I watched it five years ago and still think about it often because it freaked me out so much.”
18. Dark Waters (2019)
“It’s not disturbing in a horror movie kind of way, but it’s extremely creepy because of how real the movie is (it’s based on a true story, after all).
It’s simply frightening because it all really happened.”
19. Requiem for a Dream (2000)
“It left me feeling empty and desolated.
It required a serious palate cleanser.”
20. Prisoners (2013)
“It made me question myself for days about how far I’d actually go for justice and for the truth.”
