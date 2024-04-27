People Open up About the Disturbing Things They’ve Learned About Friends and Family Members
by Matthew Gilligan
You think you know someone and then you hear something about them that changes your mind about them FOREVER.
Has that ever happened to you?
It’s pretty common, unfortunately…
And today we’re going to hear some pretty shocking stories from folks about disturbing things they’ve learned about their friends and family members.
Check out what they had to say.
Street justice.
“An uncle beat a guy almost to ***** with his bare hands.
He had walked in on a friend abusing a kid. He had to pay a fine and do community service for a long time but also didn’t have to pay for beer at the local bar for a few months.
He was so reserved and kind so it threw me when I found out what he’d accomplished in his younger years.”
Whoa.
“The reason grandma moved away, when my dad was still a baby, to a big city, more than 3 days away from her family, was because she stabbed her stepfather and almost ****** him (it was a very small village).
Later she told me he was an abuser. She didn’t elaborate on that and I didn’t ask any follow up questions.
She ended the convo with “I did the right thing”. We never met her side of the family.”
Family matters.
“My mom cheated on my dad for 20 years and still hasn’t told him to this day.
I’m still trying to figure out what to do and how to go about the situation and exposing the truth about her to my Dad but I’m afraid he would *** of a broken heart.
Worst thing is, she cheated with my Godfather who used to come to the house and drink coffee with my mom and dad EVERY DAY.”
Off to jail.
“A work colleague appeared on the front page of a national newspaper for a life of fraudulent qualifications.
He claimed medical and law degrees, was a brigadier in the army (reserves) and was the CEO for a major heath fund. He actually was a Brigadier in the army reserves but that and the heath fund role were largely built on the fraudulent qualifications and a progression of jobs also based on this claims.
In reality, the only qualification he actually held was as a mortuary assistant. Not even his wife knew. The fraudulent degrees had been gained when he was in the army reserves recruiting and he had access to submitted position applications.
He came undone when he applied for a government job and some flags were raised by the recruitment people. He tried to withdraw the application but didn’t realise that an application for a government role has the same weight as a statutory declaration and cannot be withdrawn.
It all went south very quickly and he ended up doing jail time.”
OMG.
“I was pretty close with my youngest uncle growing up. One day when I was in middle school he just stopped coming around completely.
My entire family told us kids that he was backpacking around the nation. In high school I was going a genealogy project on my grandfather (his dad) and accidentally found my uncles name on the *** offender registry.
Come to find out he was running a CP ring and had served 16 years in federal prison. He’s out now and my family pretends nothing happened. I stay far away.”
A mystery.
“When my Grandfather passed away we discovered that he did not exist.
His name was not in any government registry. He was a normal citizen, paid taxes, had a license and everything.
Lived a long life, married to my grandmother for over 50 years, had multiple children, everything normal.
Still to now, no one knows who he really was and why he had a false name.”
International intrigue.
“I found out that the reason why one of my uncles didn’t want to go back to Korea when he retired was that he couldn’t – he was fearful for political reprisals if he tried to return.
Turned out his brother was part of the group that assassinated the South Korean president back in 1979 and his own innocence was never proven so he was in fear of getting arrested if he ever tried to go back.”
Creep.
“Met a super nice guy at a networking event when I just starting out in tech. He had a ton of connections and was a nice family man. Super rich.
Eventually we became friends and he was acting as a mentor figure to me in the industry. Went over to his massive new house, met his family, etc. He had the demeanor and looked like Al Borland from Home Improvement, to give you an idea.
Like 4 years later I was looking at the *** offender registry map for my local area while I was shopping for houses. Lo and behold, his house popped up. In the early 2000s he was convicted of co-running a commercial child **** sales site. Served 5 years for it in federal prison.”
The affair.
“After my husband **** in 2020 I found out he had been having an affair with a 30 year old, (he was 55).
She apparently aborted his baby, everything he told me about his prior life was a lie (second marriage for both of us).
And he had been having *** with men since he was in his early 20s. To sum it up, I didn’t know this man at all. We had been together 10 years and married for 6.”
Scandalous!
“My great grandmother was married to 3 different people at the same time.
The men were from different branches of the military, she was collecting all three of their paychecks at a time.”
A little too close…
“I wasn’t close to this person but I did hang out with them a few times.
The best man at my wedding had another really close friend who turned out to be a serial ******. It messed him up really badly.
He already had mental health issues and this sent him over the edge. I can’t even talk to him anymore.”
Family issues.
“One night as a kid I heard my parents having an explosive argument in their bedroom which suddenly went quiet (the door was closed and locked).
I found out during an intoxicated phone call from my mother it was because she attempted to shoot my father in the face with a .303 but it didn’t go off when she pulled the trigger as there were no bullets.
They were both horrified and just stared at each other apparently.
They’re still together.”
If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.