9 Facts About Iconic Converse All-Star Shoes

9. They were originally athletic shoes.
The All-Star debuted in 1917 and quickly became the number one shoe for basketball (invented in 1891).
By the late 1940s, Chucks were a staple in the NBA and remain the best-selling basketball shoes of all time.
8. The company was surprised when the shoes became “punk.”
John O’Neil, who oversaw Converse’s marketing from 1983-1997, told Spin magazine,
“We always thought of ourselves as an athletic shoe company. We wanted to sell a wholesome shoe.”
As late as 2012, the company was still trying to brand Converse as basketball sneakers.
7. They own a recording studio.
Rubber Tracks, a Brooklyn-based recording studio that offers time for free, opened in 2011 – the company finally embracing its role in the music scene, as well.
6. They once made rain boots.
Converse was originally started in 1908 as a rubber shoe company.
I’d buy those.
5. Rocky ran in them.
In 1976, Rocky wears Chucks all through his training montage.
4. The basic design hasn’t changed since 1917.
Though they’ve done things like introduce slip-ons and elastic heels to some designs, the classic Chuck Taylor has endured, flaws and all. In the 1990s, the company tried introducing All-Stars that were more comfortable and had fewer design inconsistencies, but fans didn’t want it.
Said The Washington Post,
“They missed the imperfections in the rubber tape that lines the base of the shoe.”
3. Not all of The Ramones were fans.
Though Chuck Taylors are closely associated with punk rockers and The Ramones in particular, Marky Ramone told Spin it wasn’t a love affair or anything.
“Dee Dee and I switched over to the Chuck Taylors because they stopped making the style of U.S. Keds and Pro-Keds that we liked. Joey never wore them.
He needed a lot of arch support and Chuck Taylors are bad for that.”
2. Chuck Taylor was a real person.
He was a Converse salesman, former basketball player, and coach who traveled the country teaching clinics and selling shoes as early as the 1920s.
His name was added in 1932.
1. They initially only made high tops.
The low-top sneaker wasn’t added until 1962, and it wasn’t until 1966 that you could nab colors aside from black and white.
