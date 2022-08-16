Aug 16, 2022
Adorable Baby Foxes Investigate a GoPro Camera
Animals in the middle of nature probably don’t encounter GoPro cameras very often so it’s no wonder that these adorable baby foxes were so intrigued by this strange contraption.
A photographer from Slovakia set up a GoPro camera in the hills of Turkey and a group of baby foxes just couldn’t help themselves.
And it looks like the sly foxes even almost got away with stealing the camera!
Enjoy the video below to see these cute babies playing with this foreign object!
Awwwww!