Fabric Softener Tricks You Into Thinking It’s Softening Your Clothes. Here’s What It Really Does.
The folks at Lifehacker have already sounded off about why they don’t think you should use dryer sheets when you do your laundry and now they’re going on the record about why they think fabric softener is for the birds.
First things first: fabric softener doesn’t actually make your clothes, towels, and bed sheets softer, but instead it covers them in a waxy film that gives your items a texture of softness on the surface.
But the problem with this is that the waxy film ends up reducing the water absorption, moisture-wicking ability, and the flame-resistance of your fabrics over the course of many washes.
The Environmental Working group suggests skipping the softener because its ingredients (fragrances, colors, and preservatives) will eventually irritate your skin and can cause allergies and even asthma.
The buildup of the waxy film from softener will also eventually make removing stains and odors from your fabrics more difficult because it makes water and detergent harder to get into your clothes and other items.
So, instead of using fabric softener, you can either use aluminum foil balls in the dryer to take the static electricity out of items, wool dryer balls in the dryer, or you can make your own fabric softener by pouring a quarter cup of baking soda or a half cup of distilled white vinegar into your washing machine when you do your laundry (this can also help brighten your clothes).
And a final note: this is why you should never, ever use fabric softener on your baby clothes, because the softener will cause them to lose their ability to absorb water and we all know that’s not good…
