Google Broke a Record by Calculating 100 Trillion Digits of Pi
Google Cloud has done it again!
The company recently reclaimed the world record for calculating the highest number of digits of pi…and the number was 100 trillion digits.
This is the second time Google Cloud has set the record for calculating numbers of pi. The company calculated 31.4 trillion digits of pi in 2019 and that record was broken by scientists at the University of Applied Sciences of the Grisons in 2021, but Google Cloud decided it was time to retake the throne.
The achievement shows how much faster the infrastructure of Google Cloud gets every year and was made possible by the company’s Compute Engine. Mathematicians David and Gregory Chudnovsky designed the algorithm that Google Cloud used to compute the pi digits back in the 1980s and it is still the preferred method for calculation today.
The chart below shows how far scientists have come in calculating pi since ancient times.
It took Google Cloud 157 days, 23 hours, 31 minutes and 7.651 seconds to calculate the new record of 100 trillion digits and the storage size necessary was 515 TB.
Wow!
We’ll have to see how long this record stands…
You can read more of the technical details in the press release from Google Cloud HERE.
