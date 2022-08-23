He Banned His Niece From the House for Throwing Away His Son’s School Supplies. Did He Go Too Far?
You have to do a lot to get banned from someone’s house…
Especially if it’s a family member’s house…
But it happens…and it happened in this story from Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?” page.
And this man wants to know if he’s a jerk for what he did.
Read on to see what happened.
AITA for banning my niece from the house for throwing away all of my son’s school supplies?
“I M43 have a 15 year old son Kevin who started working a summer job for a while now.
He managed to save up for a new laptop that he uses for his youtube channel or gaming channel I’m not quite sure . anyways..so my niece (my wife’s sister’s daughter) Chloe who’s 19 visits us a lot to hang out with my older daughter who’s 18.
Kevin spends his time in his room when he’s not working or studying. He doesn’t like when Chloe teases him all the time. It annoys him and I brought this with my Wife but she said that’s normal cousins teasing nothing strange. Chloe saw Kevin’s new laptop and wanted to borrow it for her project but Kevin said no.
His reason is that Chloe has a habit of ruining stuff and his laptop is relatively new so it’s normal that he feels overprotective of it. Chloe asked me if I could talk Kevin into giving her the laptop for few days ago and I told her no means no and she should just let it go.
Well, yesterday Chloe visited while I was out. I came home and found Kevin crying saying Chloe took all his school supplies from his room and left with them after he refused to let her go home with his laptop. I was infuriated. My wife said she didn’t know Chloe took all Kevin’s school supplies with her she must’ve hid them.
I called my sister in law and told her to ask Chloe to bring everything she took back. She denied any of this happening so I drove to my in-laws to get this settled. I confronted Chloe and she admitted taking the supplies but said Kevin denied to let her take the laptop even after she offered him money which made him a jerk in her eyes.
I demanded she give the supplies back since they were all Kevin had but she said she dumped them somewhere on the way home when her boyfriend gave her a ride. I flipped out and shamed her for this attitude and said that she’s banned from my house til she could change her attitude and is willing to make it up for her cousin.
My sister in law criticized my decision and called my wife who said Chloe is a teenager acting out but shouldn’t be banned from her aunts house. I said no more discussing this and my wife got upset saying I went too far with the ban. She said she’ll talk to Kevin and if he agreed to forgive Chloe and let her continue to visit then there’s nothing I can do then since my daughter also wants her cousin in the house.
AITA?”
Check out how Reddit users reacted.
One reader said he’s NTA and that his niece should have to pay for all the supplies she threw away.
Another Reddit user thinks that the man’s wife is the biggest a**hole in this story.
And this individual said he should file a claim about his niece and maybe even get a restraining order against her.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · aita, am i the asshole?, ask reddit, askreddit, reddit