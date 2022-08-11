How to Pick Out the Healthiest Houseplants
Are you looking to spruce up your house with some plants that will not only look good but will also last a long time because they are healthy?
Well, you’re in the right place, my friends, because you’re about to get a crash-course in how to pick out the healthiest houseplants.
When you start shopping for plants, the first thing you’re going to want to do is check for insects. If you bring home a plant with insects, not only will they destroy your recently-purchased items, but they will spread to other plants in your home, and that’s no good.
Look at the undersides of leaves for small specks and also check the stems. Tiny insects can be all kinds of colors, including green, black, white, and brown.
You also want to avoid plants that have brown spots and crispy edges. These are signs that plants are not healthy. Also, take a look around the other plants in the store to check on the general condition of them, because if many of the plants in a particular store don’t look healthy, that’s a sign that most of them aren’t being taken care of.
The last place you should check before you make a purchase is the bottom of the pot. If plant roots are sticking out of the bottom of the pot, it usually means that the plant is growing too large for its pot and it means it could be under stress. If you buy a plant like this, move it to a bigger pot with fresh soil after you take it home.
Now get out there and buy some healthy plants to make your home a little more lovely!
