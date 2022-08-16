People Can Now Sleep In A Human-Sized Dog Bed Named Plufl
It’s what you’ve been waiting for, my friends.
Yes, I’m talking about a dog bed that is specifically designed for humans!
It’s called the Plufl and it’s being marketed as “the world’s first dog bed for humans and it features memory foam, faux fur, and a thick pillow border.
The makers of the bed say that the Plufl is “designed to alleviate stress and anxiety by providing a space where you can rest, recharge, and rejuvenate.”
They also said, “We believe in using the power of naps to mitigate that by restoring our bodies and recharging our brains. We know the importance of having the right space when it comes to getting that precious rest.”
“That’s why we built Plufl. So that every nap will be the best nap of your life.”
View this post on Instagram
Take a look at this video from Plufl so you can get a better idea of what this interesting product is all about.
And click HERE if you’d like to pre-order a Plufl bed for $499. They’re aiming for shipping out the beds in January 2023.
Happy snoozing!