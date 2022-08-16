Residents of an NYC Building Paid Rent for a Cleaning Woman Who Worked There for 20 Years
If anyone says that there isn’t any kindness left in the world, you should show them this video to change their minds.
A woman named Rosa who has worked in the same New York City building cleaning apartments for the past 20 years had to move in with her sister during the pandemic after she lost her housing.
She was furloughed from her job because of Covid but she still showed up to clean every day. Everyone in the building thinks very fondly of Rosa so they decided to do something very special for her.
Rosa was taken up to a newly remodeled penthouse in the building and she thought she was going to have to clean it before a showing when realtor shocked her and told her the apartment was hers for the next two years and the residents of the building were footing the bill.
As you can imagine, Rosa was pretty overwhelmed by this gesture.
Watch the touching video below and make sure you have some tissues ready!
