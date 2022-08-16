Aug 16, 2022

Residents of an NYC Building Paid Rent for a Cleaning Woman Who Worked There for 20 Years

If anyone says that there isn’t any kindness left in the world, you should show them this video to change their minds.

A woman named Rosa who has worked in the same New York City building cleaning apartments for the past 20 years had to move in with her sister during the pandemic after she lost her housing.

Screen Shot 2022 07 20 at 6.51.26 PM 1 Residents of an NYC Building Paid Rent for a Cleaning Woman Who Worked There for 20 Years

Photo Credit: Instagram

She was furloughed from her job because of Covid but she still showed up to clean every day. Everyone in the building thinks very fondly of Rosa so they decided to do something very special for her.

Screen Shot 2022 07 20 at 6.53.01 PM Residents of an NYC Building Paid Rent for a Cleaning Woman Who Worked There for 20 Years

Photo Credit: Instagram

Rosa was taken up to a newly remodeled penthouse in the building and she thought she was going to have to clean it before a showing when realtor shocked her and told her the apartment was hers for the next two years and the residents of the building were footing the bill.

Screen Shot 2022 07 20 at 6.53.30 PM Residents of an NYC Building Paid Rent for a Cleaning Woman Who Worked There for 20 Years

Photo Credit: Instagram

As you can imagine, Rosa was pretty overwhelmed by this gesture.

Watch the touching video below and make sure you have some tissues ready!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by George 🇲🇽 Lopez (@georgelopez)

twistedsifter on facebook Residents of an NYC Building Paid Rent for a Cleaning Woman Who Worked There for 20 Years

Categories: THE REST
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter