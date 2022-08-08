Sure, we all love music, but you have to admit that there are some songs that are just AWFUL.
For example, if I had to pick my least favorite song that got really popular, it would be Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun.”
Ugh! I never want to hear that song again as long as I live…
According to Rolling Stone and the New York Post, these are the 20 most annoying songs of all time.
Try not to cringe too much as you listen to them below…
20. “Party All the Time” – Eddie Murphy (1985)
19. “Believe” – Cher (1998)
18. “Rock the Boat” – The Hues Corporation (1974)
17. “The Thong Song” – Sisqo (2000)
16. “Ppap” – Piko Taro (2016)
15. “Wannabe” – Spice Girls (1996)
14. “The Joker” – Steve Miller Band (1973)
13. “You’re Beautiful” – James Blunt (2005)
12. “Disco Duck” – Rick Dees (1976)
11. “Mambo No. 5” – Lou Bega (1999)
10. “Take My Breath Away” – Berlin (1986)
9. “Photograph” – Nickelback (2005)
8. “My Heart Will Go On” – Celine Dion (1997)
7. “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” – Bobby McFerrin – (1988)
6. “Who Let the Dogs Out” – Baha Men (2000)
5. “One Week” – Barenaked Ladies (1998)
4. “Macarena” – Los Del Rio (1993)
3. “We Are the World” – USA For Africa (1985)
2. “My Humps” – The Black Eyed Peas (2005)
1. “We Built This City” – Starship (1985)