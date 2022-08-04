Aug 4, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 695

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
There’s a story here
Warehouse robot climbing shelves
Ocean or sky?
World’s first standing double backflip on a tumbling floor
The work of a 7-year-old tattoo artist
There are two types of people
Meteor crater seen from plane flying over Western U.S.
Hydrate the Bob Ross way
A first time for everything
And some parrots in a palm tree
“Am I a joke to you?”
When sunflowers get too high and mighty
The last house?
Summer weather is weird
Maybe 2022 version of Titanic disaster
Cute couple
Synthetic ring
Let’s face it
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Garlic Has Greens and You Should Cook With Them
A Brewery Offered Free Beer for Its Stolen Van: They Got It Back 42 Minutes Later
Is your smartphone ruining your memory?
10 expert-approved kid podcasts to hit play on right now
She Inspired ‘A League of Their Own.’ At 95, She’s Far From Done.
Facial recognition works on seals. No, really.
Tripping Down the Aisle
Common Misconceptions About OCD
Worker who was accidentally paid 300 times his salary takes the money and runs
People Talk About What They Miss About Life Before the Internet

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

The Sifter