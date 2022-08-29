This Cognitive Bias Codex Categorizes and Defines Each Cognitive Bias
If you’ve never heard the term cognitive bias before, it is defined as “unconscious errors in thinking that arise from problems related to memory, attention, and other mental mistakes.” Basically, people have cognitive biases as a result of the brain trying to simplify the complex world that we inhabit.
This cognitive bias codex chart breaks these biases down into four categories and then defines each bias within those categories.
The first category is “Too Much Information.”
The second category contains biases that happen when people are presented with a situation that has “Not Enough Meaning.”
Next are the biases that arise when a person “Needs to Act Fast.”
And the last category in the cognitive bias codex chart is “What Should We Remember?” and the subcategories focus on how memory affects our biases.
Below is the overall cognitive bias codex chart. Use THIS LINK to zoom in so you can have a closer look and click on each individual link in the chart to explore each bias individually.
There are a ton of them on there, so this will keep you busy for quite a while!
