Aug 21, 2022

This Sign Feud Between a McDonald’s and a Dairy Queen in Missouri Is Hilarious

You’ve probably seen a lot of funny business signs in your travels, but when’s the last time you saw a good, old-fashioned sign WAR?

Yeah, it’s been a while!

And that’s why people are enjoying this sign battle between a McDonald’s and a Dairy Queen in Marshfield, Missouri so much.

Take a look at what’s been going on!

1. Laying down the gauntlet.

How it all got started…

Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 1.04.49 PM This Sign Feud Between a McDonald’s and a Dairy Queen in Missouri Is Hilarious

Photo Credit: Facebook

2. Ouch…

Making fun of Mickey D’s ice cream. Burn!

Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 1.05.04 PM This Sign Feud Between a McDonald’s and a Dairy Queen in Missouri Is Hilarious

Photo Credit: Facebook

3. And the folks at McD’s responded.

Do you really want to start a fight with DQ over ice cream…?

Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 1.05.28 PM This Sign Feud Between a McDonald’s and a Dairy Queen in Missouri Is Hilarious

Photo Credit: Facebook

4. They were surprised the machine was even working!

That’s a rare thing these days…

Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 1.05.43 PM This Sign Feud Between a McDonald’s and a Dairy Queen in Missouri Is Hilarious

Photo Credit: Facebook

5. And then the war turned to fries.

Who has the better ones? That’s debatable…

Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 1.05.51 PM This Sign Feud Between a McDonald’s and a Dairy Queen in Missouri Is Hilarious

Photo Credit: Facebook

6. Making fun of Ronald McD!

Those are fightin’ words!

Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 1.06.00 PM This Sign Feud Between a McDonald’s and a Dairy Queen in Missouri Is Hilarious

Photo Credit: Facebook

7. And then things escalated even more.

It’s getting ugly out there.

Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 1.06.12 PM This Sign Feud Between a McDonald’s and a Dairy Queen in Missouri Is Hilarious

Photo Credit: Facebook

8. And DQ told them they better behave…

Or else…

Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 1.09.09 PM This Sign Feud Between a McDonald’s and a Dairy Queen in Missouri Is Hilarious

Photo Credit: Facebook

9. And then they had the audacity to make fun of Old McDonald.

How rude!

Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 1.09.39 PM This Sign Feud Between a McDonald’s and a Dairy Queen in Missouri Is Hilarious

Photo Credit: Facebook

10. And, for good measure, Wendy’s had to get involved.

Because, of course they did!

Screen Shot 2022 08 19 at 1.11.12 PM This Sign Feud Between a McDonald’s and a Dairy Queen in Missouri Is Hilarious

Photo Credit: Facebook

twistedsifter on facebook This Sign Feud Between a McDonald’s and a Dairy Queen in Missouri Is Hilarious

Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter