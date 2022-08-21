Aug 21, 2022
This Sign Feud Between a McDonald’s and a Dairy Queen in Missouri Is Hilarious
You’ve probably seen a lot of funny business signs in your travels, but when’s the last time you saw a good, old-fashioned sign WAR?
Yeah, it’s been a while!
And that’s why people are enjoying this sign battle between a McDonald’s and a Dairy Queen in Marshfield, Missouri so much.
Take a look at what’s been going on!
1. Laying down the gauntlet.
How it all got started…
2. Ouch…
Making fun of Mickey D’s ice cream. Burn!
3. And the folks at McD’s responded.
Do you really want to start a fight with DQ over ice cream…?
4. They were surprised the machine was even working!
That’s a rare thing these days…
5. And then the war turned to fries.
Who has the better ones? That’s debatable…
6. Making fun of Ronald McD!
Those are fightin’ words!
7. And then things escalated even more.
It’s getting ugly out there.
8. And DQ told them they better behave…
Or else…
9. And then they had the audacity to make fun of Old McDonald.
How rude!
10. And, for good measure, Wendy’s had to get involved.
Because, of course they did!
