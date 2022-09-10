Sep 3, 2022

10 Funny Tweets From People Who Imagined What Life Would Be Like in Gotham City

What would it really be like to live in Gotham City…?

Well, friends, you’re about to get some answers from folks who pondered this question on Twitter.

And here’s the tweet that got the conversation kicked off.

Check out what folks had to say…

1. This is true.

I didn’t think about the insurance part…

2. How rude!

Seems like it would be hard to get any sleep…

3. Dark and dreary.

Are you sure you want to move there?

4. Can you guys keep it down?!?!

Some people, I tell ya…

5. I’ll take care of it.

Don’t mention it!

6. It’s gotta be pretty bad…

Can you imagine?

7. Thinking ahead!

You sound pretty smart.

8. I think you better pull over.

Now you’re in trouble!

9. And then there’s this…

Always have to be looking over your shoulder.

10. I ain’t messin’ with you!

Get outta there now!

