10 Funny Tweets From People Who Imagined What Life Would Be Like in Gotham City
What would it really be like to live in Gotham City…?
Well, friends, you’re about to get some answers from folks who pondered this question on Twitter.
And here’s the tweet that got the conversation kicked off.
If rent in Gotham was 300 a month for a 3 bedroom would u move there?
— ً (@hellfiresbyers) July 17, 2022
Check out what folks had to say…
1. This is true.
I didn’t think about the insurance part…
renter insurance gone be out the ass cause you gotta worry about batman throwing a mf through the living room window every other week
— lil love. (@cjayjanaye) July 18, 2022
2. How rude!
Seems like it would be hard to get any sleep…
🤣🤣 imagine u getting ready for bed and Joker blowing shit up on a Wednesday night
— 🅽🅻🅾🆅🅴 (@vlonekai_) July 18, 2022
3. Dark and dreary.
Are you sure you want to move there?
Gotham city has the worst weather out of all the super hero towns man… it’ll be a sunny day in super man’s metropolis, spider man has fought the green goblin beneath blue skys but man… it’s rainin everyday in Batman town and it’s always fuckin night time.
— Spitta (@CurrenSy_Spitta) July 19, 2022
4. Can you guys keep it down?!?!
Some people, I tell ya…
When The Riddler talking to Batman on my roof at 3am
Me: https://t.co/XmHyKcJR15 pic.twitter.com/v9TVfK4o1c
— Djangalang (@LordSarkastik) July 19, 2022
5. I’ll take care of it.
Don’t mention it!
This is when you just do Batman a favor and kill Joker for him
— Demetri Agent of Chaos (@DemetriSmooth) July 19, 2022
6. It’s gotta be pretty bad…
Can you imagine?
How bad you think inflation is in Gotham City
— Pumpkin Spice Fiend (@TheCapalbo) July 20, 2022
7. Thinking ahead!
You sound pretty smart.
IDK man. It seems like Gotham has a higher rate of PhDs than other cities. Maybe I rent that joint for the address and get my kids some of that Wayne Foundation education spending 💰
— mesha (@meshaknits) July 19, 2022
8. I think you better pull over.
Now you’re in trouble!
When I’m running late for work, and go five over the speed limit https://t.co/ZRUwKHLKqe pic.twitter.com/WPUZWpHpv3
— The Protagonist❓ (@OfficialJohnnn) July 19, 2022
9. And then there’s this…
Always have to be looking over your shoulder.
Batman after i park in the handicapped spot https://t.co/NZvvCQggPP pic.twitter.com/P8lPjLfiEo
— 🌪 (@GalaxyJoestar_) July 19, 2022
10. I ain’t messin’ with you!
Get outta there now!
When your reporting for Gotham City and see Joker terrorising the streets https://t.co/iWnP7Lo62i pic.twitter.com/M7yrDLzeRE
— Xavier (@Xavier2Nice) July 19, 2022