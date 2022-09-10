10 Hilarious Tweets That Will Make You Snort
You know tweets are darn good if they make you snort…
You know what I’m saying?
Of course, you do!
Or else you wouldn’t be here!
So quit dilly-dallying around and enjoy these hilarious tweets!
1. And somehow it worked!
What a genius.
founder of costco: [drunk as hell] it’s gonna have hot dogs and optometrists
— soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) August 11, 2022
2. He came through again.
The guy can do it all.
Thank you Spiderman for saving my son's cake 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/BHA9cPpgyj
— MZulu wa Limpopo (@KabeloMohlah02) August 24, 2021
3. Yes…yes, I do.
And here’s the proof.
still think drugs are “cool” and “fun” ??? pic.twitter.com/TZesTkgELx
— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) August 26, 2022
4. Stuck in the middle.
Both are pretty entertaining.
my two modes are “borderline doing stand up comedy” and “quiet and scared like a feral kitten”
— professional hater (@alphatransfag) August 25, 2022
5. Don’t stop partying.
No matter what happens…
life finds a way pic.twitter.com/FLuf1uPQAG
— jarod (@jarodzsz) August 30, 2022
6. Treat yourself!
You really deserve it.
Me: I want Starbucks
Me: Anything for u princess
— Blanco777 (@blanco_MP_1) August 31, 2022
7. Here we go again.
It never ends…
well well well if it isn’t me writing all the things from last week’s to-do list on this week’s to-do list
— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) September 1, 2022
8. This is gross.
And now we’re all grossed out.
us twizzler enjoyers are shamed and berated every day and for what. there's nothing wrong with wanting to chew on electrical wires like i'm just being who i am
— jake (@huntichon) August 6, 2022
9. I want a do-over!
To ruin it, I mean…
i wanna be 14 again & ruin my life differently. i have new ideas.
— yessir (@priinnyvert) August 4, 2022
10. This is actually a brilliant observation.
We salute you!
cows are pretty calm considering the whoIe fIoor is food
— 𝑇 🎯 (@CodeineFridge) June 19, 2022
