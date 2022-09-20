20 Cool Skills You Can Learn by Watching YouTube Videos
You can learn how to do pretty much anything on YouTube these days.
And that’s a great thing!
So check out these 20 super-fun skills and give some of them a shot!
#20. How to get stains out of carpets and upholstery
If you’ve got kids or pets or are a human who likes to eat dinner on a couch, this is for you.
#19. How to tie a tie
Come on guys, get it done once and for all!
#18. How to be a better dancer in “3 easy steps”
A lot of people have anxiety about dancing in public.
If that’s you, let this video help change your attitude.
#17. Knitting
I’m totally doing this once my kids are old enough to be trusted with knitting needles.
#16. How to play guitar
You know you’ve wanted to give it a go since you were a teenager…
So do it now!
#15. How to whistle with your fingers
This comes in handy when you want to call your dog, catch a cab, or totally impress a room of teenagers.
FACT.
#14. How to build a campfire
The apocalypse is probably coming, and on the off-chance that the electrical grid goes along with civilization, this could definitely save your life.
#13. How to survive a shark attack
More applicable if you’re in the ocean often, of course, but you just never know.
#12. How to play the piano (in 4 minutes!!)
Four minutes, people.
Come on… you know you quit your lessons as a kid because you didn’t want to practice.
Now you have no excuse.
#11. Meditation
If you’re stressed out (and who isn’t), then this will come in handy in no time.
#10. How to unclog a kitchen sink
Plumbers are expensive, and I’m not saying you’ll never need to call one for your kitchen sink again, but you can at least try the easy stuff first and see if it works!
#9. How to find a wick that’s disappeared into your candle
It’s a small thing, but boy can it be frustrating, and who needs that?
#8. Professional bed making
For those mornings when you’re feeling extra fancy.
#7. Calligraphy
A lost art.
If this is a hobby you’ve been meaning to pick up, there’s no time like the present!
#6. Coding
This is a skill everyone should know a little about in this day and age, if only to make sure you’re not being taken advantage of when you hire it out.
#5. Speed reading
If you’re like me and own more books than you can probably read in a lifetime, then this skill should definitely be in your arsenal.
#4. How to change a tire
If you didn’t have an awesome dad like mine who forced this lesson on me as a teen, you need to learn how to do this. It’s important.
#3. How to make perfect hard-boiled eggs
Talk about a lesson that will last a lifetime.
#2. How to make balloon animals
Why pay someone to do it at your kid’s next birthday if you can whip out the cool trick yourself?
#1. Basic CPR
EVERYONE should know how to perform CPR and should brush up on their skills from time to time.
You never know when you might need it.