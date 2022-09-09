Sep 23, 2022
9 Maps That Show the Differences in How Americans Say Things
America is HUGE.
And I’m surprised how often I hear foreign visitors talk about how they weren’t prepared for how vast our nation is (especially Europeans).
With that large landmass comes various regional dialects. People in Boston speak differently than people in Mississippi. The folks in North Dakota sound a heck of a lot different than the citizens of Texas. And so on and so on.
These nifty maps show some of the differences in how Americans say things.
1. Which do you prefer?
2. Garage sale is dominant
3. Hey y’all!
4. This one gets people worked up
5. Where to put the rubbish?
6. Eastbound and Down, loaded up and truckin’
7. I love “bubbler”
8. What do you call your footwear?
9. And finally, how many syllables are there in “caramel”?
Pop, soda, or Coke? That’ll really get a heated debate started…