Sep 23, 2022

9 Maps That Show the Differences in How Americans Say Things

America is HUGE.

And I’m surprised how often I hear foreign visitors talk about how they weren’t prepared for how vast our nation is (especially Europeans).

With that large landmass comes various regional dialects. People in Boston speak differently than people in Mississippi. The folks in North Dakota sound a heck of a lot different than the citizens of Texas. And so on and so on.

These nifty maps show some of the differences in how Americans say things.

1. Which do you prefer?

Screen Shot 2019 03 16 at 8.56.19 AM 9 Maps That Show the Differences in How Americans Say Things

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

2. Garage sale is dominant

Screen Shot 2019 03 16 at 8.57.44 AM 9 Maps That Show the Differences in How Americans Say Things

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

3. Hey y’all!

Screen Shot 2019 03 16 at 8.58.17 AM 9 Maps That Show the Differences in How Americans Say Things

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

4. This one gets people worked up

Screen Shot 2019 03 16 at 8.59.08 AM 9 Maps That Show the Differences in How Americans Say Things

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

5. Where to put the rubbish?

Screen Shot 2019 03 16 at 8.59.47 AM 9 Maps That Show the Differences in How Americans Say Things

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

6. Eastbound and Down, loaded up and truckin’

Screen Shot 2019 03 16 at 9.00.21 AM 9 Maps That Show the Differences in How Americans Say Things

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

7. I love “bubbler”

Screen Shot 2019 03 16 at 9.01.37 AM 9 Maps That Show the Differences in How Americans Say Things

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

8. What do you call your footwear?

Screen Shot 2019 03 16 at 9.02.05 AM 9 Maps That Show the Differences in How Americans Say Things

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

9. And finally, how many syllables are there in “caramel”?

Screen Shot 2019 03 16 at 9.02.48 AM 9 Maps That Show the Differences in How Americans Say Things

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

Pop, soda, or Coke? That’ll really get a heated debate started…

