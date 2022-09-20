A Son’s Tweet About His Dad’s Struggling Donut Shop Went Viral and Sales Skyrocket
You know how the old saying goes…when in doubt, tweet it out – well, at least it worked for this guy.
Billy By’s dad opened Billy’s Donuts in Missouri City, Texas and sales were pretty slow. So Billy did what any normal person does in 2019 to try to boost business: he took to social media to plead his case.
My dad is sad cause no one is coming to his new donut shop ? pic.twitter.com/y5aGB1Acrc
— Billy’s Donuts (@BillysDonuts) March 9, 2019
You know people couldn’t resist Billy’s dad standing behind the counter waiting for customers to come and buy up his delicious donuts.
And guess what? The tweet picked up steam, went viral, and people started going to the store!
I live literally 5 min away.. Most def coming tomorrow! ?
— V (@vincy_bt) March 10, 2019
Take all ur friends. look at that sad dad. Look at that interior.
— Syd! (@SydGarza0) March 10, 2019
It worked!
Even TWITTER jumped on the story and told people to get on down to the shop.
You donut want to miss out on Billy’s and neither do we! We’ll be there tomorrow morning ?♥️#LoveTwitter https://t.co/NpTAXW4R53
— Twitter (@Twitter) March 10, 2019
How’s that for advertising? As of this writing, the original tweet has been retweeted 343,000 times!
Billy’s dad looked pretty darn happy about this turn of events.
Billy tweeted an update about the amazing turnaround.
Just wanted to update yall! We completely sold out of donuts and kolaches! You are all amazing. I can’t thank everyone enough for coming out and supporting local businesses. This means so much to my family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o3GQcKvVnG
— Billy’s Donuts (@BillysDonuts) March 10, 2019
Check out the Billy’s Donuts Instagram page, too.
I needed that wholesome story! And now I need some donuts!