A Vice Principal Took Dating Profile Pics in a Prom Photo Booth…and Didn’t Realize They’d Be Shared With Whole School
Ouch…this sounds like a major FAIL.
And it also sounds pretty embarrassing.
Meet a TikTokker named Mr. B. He’s the vice principal of a high school in Florida. From this video, you can tell that he’s young at heart.
@notoriousmisterbee Some say I have a familiar face, but dont listen to them. #33333 ♬ L$d – Luclover
And he’s also looking for love…
Which led him to accidentally send out his potential dating profile pictures that he took at the school prom photo booth…to the whole school…
A link to ALL the photos taken in the booth at the prom that night was sent out to everyone at the school and Mr. B. couldn’t do anything but own up to it and have a laugh at his own expense.
In a TikTok video, Mr. B. said, “Good thing the students won’t find out that their vice principal spent 20 minutes before prom in the photo booth taking dating profile selfies.”
@notoriousmisterbeeI just wanted to make sure it worked ya know?♬ Angeleyes (Sped Up Version) – april aries bae (SVT)
The story and Mr. B.’s TikTok went viral and you know that people had to comment on it.
One person said, “The good thing is you took so many, so it almost looks deliberate, like it was a pre-prom joke.”
Another commented, “I love that [they’re] almost the exact same photo.”
And another TikTokker said, “I think you should go for the person you took photos with at the end.”
Well, maybe Mr. B. won’t need to be on dating apps because this story blew up in such a big way.
But I don’t think he’ll make this mistake again…
Doh!
