Period Pain Simulator Gives Men a Taste of What Cramps Feel Like
Guys, just admit it: at some point in your life, you’ve either thought or said out loud something to the effect of, “period pains can’t be that bad, right? So what’s the big fuss?”
Well, some fellas put their money where their mouths are and decided to give a period pain simulator a try…and I think they all learned a valuable lesson about how much pain women really go through.
The people behind the TikTok account Some Days frequently bring simulators out in public to get men to get a taste of period pain. This cowboy at the Calgary Stampede in Canada gave it a shot…and I think it’s safe to say that he has a new outlook on period pain.
@getsomedays Come visit us at the calgary stampede! Booth 212 in the maker market. #periodpain #periodtips #periodtiktok #endo #endometriosis #periods ♬ original sound – @somedays
And then this couple was hooked up to the simulator…see how each of them responded.
@getsomedays Replying to @jessbargen you can literally see the empathy growing 🌱 #periodpain #periodtiktok #periods #endo #periodsimulator #periodtips #calgarystampede ♬ original sound – @somedays
He didn’t do too well, did he?
Take a look at what folks on TikTok had to say about these videos.
This woman showed the videos to her husband and it got quite the reaction.
And this viewer said all men should have to do this so they can feel what women have to deal with.
And this person made a good point…yes, these guys learned lessons but there’s a lot more to it than just that…
And this woman pointed out the obvious about what one of these fellas said.
The more you know, right…?
