Sep 15, 2022

See if You Can Solve 10 of the Hardest Riddles Out There

Who doesn’t love a good riddle?

A good brain teaser that really makes you give your noggin a much-needed workout?

The answer is that all of us love them and that’s why we think these 10 are going to challenge you!

See if you can solve them!

1. I have keys, but no locks and space, and no rooms. You can enter, but you can’t go outside. What am I?

Answer: A keyboard

2. What gets wet while drying?

Answer: A towel.

Screen Shot 2022 09 04 at 11.29.40 AM See if You Can Solve 10 of the Hardest Riddles Out There

Photo Credit: Unsplash,Afif Kusuma

3. How many letters are in the alphabet?

Answer: There are 11 letters in the words “the alphabet”

4. A is the brother of B. B is the brother of C. C is the father of D. So how is D related to A?

Answer: A is D’s uncle.

5. What are the next three letters in this combination? OTTFFSS

Answer: E N T (Each letter represents the first letter in the written numbers: One, Two, Three, Four, Five, etc.).

6. This belongs to you, but everyone else uses it.

Answer: Your name.

7. First, think of the color of the clouds. Next, think of the color of snow. Now, think of the color of a bright full moon. Now answer quickly what do cows drink?

Answer: Water.

8. How is seven different from the rest of the numbers between one and ten?

Answer: Seven has two syllables and the other numbers only have one syllable.

Screen Shot 2022 09 04 at 11.32.17 AM See if You Can Solve 10 of the Hardest Riddles Out There

Photo Credit: Unsplash,Jake Young

9. What comes once in a minute, twice in a moment, but never in a thousand years?

Answer: The letter “M.”

10. Which word in the dictionary is always spelled incorrectly?

Answer: “Incorrectly.”

