Sep 15, 2022
See if You Can Solve 10 of the Hardest Riddles Out There
Who doesn’t love a good riddle?
A good brain teaser that really makes you give your noggin a much-needed workout?
The answer is that all of us love them and that’s why we think these 10 are going to challenge you!
See if you can solve them!
1. I have keys, but no locks and space, and no rooms. You can enter, but you can’t go outside. What am I?
Answer: A keyboard
2. What gets wet while drying?
Answer: A towel.
3. How many letters are in the alphabet?
Answer: There are 11 letters in the words “the alphabet”
4. A is the brother of B. B is the brother of C. C is the father of D. So how is D related to A?
Answer: A is D’s uncle.
5. What are the next three letters in this combination? OTTFFSS
Answer: E N T (Each letter represents the first letter in the written numbers: One, Two, Three, Four, Five, etc.).
6. This belongs to you, but everyone else uses it.
Answer: Your name.
7. First, think of the color of the clouds. Next, think of the color of snow. Now, think of the color of a bright full moon. Now answer quickly what do cows drink?
Answer: Water.
8. How is seven different from the rest of the numbers between one and ten?
Answer: Seven has two syllables and the other numbers only have one syllable.
9. What comes once in a minute, twice in a moment, but never in a thousand years?
Answer: The letter “M.”
10. Which word in the dictionary is always spelled incorrectly?
Answer: “Incorrectly.”