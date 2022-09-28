The Jobs That Provide The Best And Worst Night’s Sleep
Science has been telling us for decades how important a good night’s sleep is to our general health – both mental and physical – but getting those seven-to-eight solid hours a night can be easier said than done.
If you’re worried your job might be interfering with your sack time, you could be right; here are the best and worst jobs for getting the good sleep your body needs.
These results come from a survey of around 3,000 people that was carried out by bed supplier Get Laid Beds. The participants were men and women residing in the United Kingdom, and included people from many different industries and seniority levels.
The researchers were looking to understand how both of those aspects affect sleep, as well as answering the question of which sex sleeps better (or worse) in different professional positions.
Results showed that men at the beginning of a career had the lowest stress levels, with only around 15% of them reporting sleep problems. This number increases to 20% as their seniority increases.
Women reported the opposite, with more of them stressing during entry level periods and less struggling to sleep as they move into executive positions.
High pressure academic work came in number one (or dead last, depending on how you’re looking at it) as far as sleepless nights, with science and pharmaceutical researchers reporting the worst sleep around.
Business consulting, management, leisure industry, and healthcare rounded out the top five worst jobs for promoting healthy sleep.
It’s just conjecture, but researchers suppose long shifts and work patterns that don’t follow a standard 9-5 probably come into play.
The people getting the best night’s sleep worked in energy and utilities, marketing, sales, and recruitment. The survey did not seek to find out why, but these do all tend to be 9-5, five-day-a-week positions.
The lesson here might be to not work too hard.
And, as ever, try to get a little more sleep.
Categories: THE REST
