Sep 8, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 700

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Saving space is overrated
Summoning The Star Destroyer
This has to be a metaphor for something
“If I fits” – pig version
Caught a massive troll living in Maine
Vanomont
1970 postal truck toy made by dad
Super hero landing
Alaskan sunset
Cat craft reveal
Search results for “help i accidentally”
Cessna 310 makes it down with collapsed landing gear
Fukushimi, Japan – no Photoshop
Terrestrial hypothesis
Watermelon touch screen
Swimming along in the deep blue sea
Rolling Stones traffic sign
Homemade ‘Orca’ from ‘Jaws’
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

The World’s Largest Square Emerald-Cut Diamond Is over 302 Carats
King of the Hill
11 Things You Can Do Now to Help Prevent Dementia Later
The world’s largest fish is very mysterious, and endangered
The Best Way to Dine Out Is to Share Everything
Future LEDs could be made with fish scales
The ‘Missing Middle’: How To Feed America’s Neglected Kids At School
The Most Surveilled Place in America
Do The Rich Work More Hours Than The Poor?
These Very Honest Amazon Reviews Are Sure to Make You Laugh

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

