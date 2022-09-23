The Shirk Report – Volume 702
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Grandma’s solution to poltically-divided family dinners
– Pokemon crash
– “Hello, Clarice”
– Fulfilled: Childhood dream of building a castle
– F-22 Raptor doing power loop maneuver
– How is this a bird’s nest?
– Flipping a pancake
– Embroidered brain map
– Goat practicing parkour
– Going to a circus-themed wedding
– This dance
– We call this one, “Landlord Supremo”
– Jet suit tour of HMS Queen Elizabeth
– Too cool rainbow
– RatDriving
– Not running, but fading
– When school nor life prepared you for NYC subways
– 5-year-old’s design come to life
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Funny Tweets That’ll Get You Chuckling Today
– Six quick and easy ways to train your mind to relax
– Add Fresh Corn to Your Pancakes Before It’s Too Late
– What to do if your child mentions a ‘back-to-school necklace’
– More Men Are Getting Botox Than Ever. Here’s How ‘Brotox’ Is Different.
– How Super-Recognizers Are Helping Police Solve Crimes
– Why friendship is different than any other relationship we have
– For 35 years, this couple has been celebrating their anniversary with a banana split
– Which US States Are The Best (And Worst) For Gender Equality?
– Solve These 5 Riddles and Give Yourself a Pat on the Back
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
