Sep 23, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 702

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Grandma’s solution to poltically-divided family dinners
Pokemon crash
“Hello, Clarice”
Fulfilled: Childhood dream of building a castle
F-22 Raptor doing power loop maneuver
How is this a bird’s nest?
Flipping a pancake
Embroidered brain map
Goat practicing parkour
Going to a circus-themed wedding
This dance
We call this one, “Landlord Supremo”
Jet suit tour of HMS Queen Elizabeth
Too cool rainbow
RatDriving
Not running, but fading
When school nor life prepared you for NYC subways
5-year-old’s design come to life
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Funny Tweets That’ll Get You Chuckling Today
Six quick and easy ways to train your mind to relax
Add Fresh Corn to Your Pancakes Before It’s Too Late
What to do if your child mentions a ‘back-to-school necklace’
More Men Are Getting Botox Than Ever. Here’s How ‘Brotox’ Is Different.
How Super-Recognizers Are Helping Police Solve Crimes
Why friendship is different than any other relationship we have
For 35 years, this couple has been celebrating their anniversary with a banana split
Which US States Are The Best (And Worst) For Gender Equality?
Solve These 5 Riddles and Give Yourself a Pat on the Back

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

